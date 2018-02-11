Women’s basketball enters four-game winning streak

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team got another home win this afternoon as they bested their Liberty League Conference rival St. Lawrence University 52–42.

The game started out close, with the Bombers holding only a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter and a five-point lead going into halftime. The Saints started to close the gap with a strong showing in the third quarter, but it was not enough to secure the win against the South Hill squad. The Bombers managed to outscore the Saints in all four quarters, despite three lead changes and two tied scores throughout the game.

Though the South Hill squad only shot 32 percent from the field and 25 percent from three, the college was able to convert an impressive number of free throws to lead them to the win. The team shot 12 of 14 from the free throw line, which totaled to 85.7 percent.

With both teams struggling to hit outside shots, a fair amount of each team’s points were scored in the paint. The Saints scored on 26-of-42 inside the paint, while the Bombers shot 24-of-52.

Leading the Blue and Gold to victory was sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley, who continued her dominant play this season by posting 16 points, four blocks, and three steals. Junior guard Meghan Pickell also had a strong game with 10 points.

With the win, the Bombers improve to 17–6 overall with a 12–4 Liberty League record. The college has two more games to go before the Liberty League Conference Championships, and both are home as well as conference matchups.

The South Hill squad is back in action 6 p.m. Feb. 16 as they will host Bard College in Ben Light Gymnasium.