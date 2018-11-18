Women’s basketball wins season opener against Blackburn

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team got busy early at the McWilliams Classic in St. Louis, Missouri on Nov. 16 by taking down Blackburn College 98–36.

The Bombers dominated in all phases of the game as they gained controlled by going up 27–5 at the end of the first quarter. The early lead was a result of turnovers, which was a big issue for Blackburn as they turned the ball over to the Blue and Gold 28 times.

The Bombers poured on in the second quarter as they took a 33-point lead heading into halftime. They had big contributions from their bigs as the majority of their points came from inside the paint. Junior forward Cassidy O’Malley led the way for the Blue and Gold with 17 points.

In the second half, the South Hill squad was able to space out Blackburn by having fourteen different scorers. Four different Bombers had double-digit points. By the end of the second half, the South Hill squad was able to jump out to a 50-point lead. The Bombers was able to close out the 62-point win by a final score of 98–36.

Junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly and sophomore guard Grace Cannon contributed 15 and 13 points respectively for the Bombers. The Beavers were led by freshman guard Lexie Black with eight points.

The Blue and Gold start out the season 1–0 and will play their next game against SUNY Cortland at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in Cortland.