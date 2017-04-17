Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team defeated Nazareth College 18–8 April 15. The Bombers are now 11–2 on the season with a 6–0 record in conference play.

Sophomore attacker Allie Panara had a game-high of eight points, scoring three goals and adding five assists. Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon had seven points, scoring three goals and had four assists.

Within the first opening minutes, the Golden Flyers got on top scoring two goals. After that, the Bombers scored five straight goals to take the lead and kept that lead for the remainder of the game.

The Golden Flyers wouldn’t give up that easily as they caught up to the Bombers, scoring three goals before the end of the half. However, the Blue and Gold came back, scoring three more goals to cap their lead to 9–5 by the end of the first half.

In the second half, the South Hill squad outscored the Golden Flyers 9–3. The Bombers went on a five-point run to take the lead over the Golden Flyers 14–6. The Blue and Gold capitalized on four more points later in the half to defeat Nazareth 18–8.

The Bombers next game will be at 5 p.m. April 19 at Higgins Stadium when they take on Hamilton College.