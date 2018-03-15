Women’s lacrosse falls to Trinity College 13–9

Ithaca College’s No. 7–ranked women’s lacrosse team fell to No. 3 Trinity College 13–9 March 12.

The game was held at a neutral site in Baltimore, Md., with both teams coming into the contest undefeated. Last spring, a similar match in Nashville saw the Bombers beat Trinity in an 11–10 classic. In this year’s matchup, the Blue and Gold kept the game close, but ultimately fell to the Bantams. The loss gives the South Hill squad a 1–1 record against ranked opponents so far this season.

Trinity was able to stay well ahead of the Bombers on the draw, outpacing the Bombers 17 to 7. The Blue and Gold outshot the Bantams 31 to 26, with a 12 to 6 advantage in free-position shots. The South Hill squad also had the slight advantage in turnovers at 19 to 21, thanks in part to junior defender Kaylou Stoddard and senior defender Elizabeth Sauer, who each registered multiple forced turnovers.

In the end, a six-goal run for Trinity during an 8:21 stretch of the first half proved to be the Bombers’ undoing. The team was unable to move the gap any closer than a three–goal margin for the remainder of the game.

Freshman midfielder Jacqui Hallack recorded her second hat trick of the season, extending her tally to eight goals over her past three games. This was Hallack’s third consecutive game with a multi-goal effort.

Junior attacker Allie Panara also advanced her place in the record books with a one-goal and two-assist performance. The two assists brought her career total to 56, tying Nicole Borisenok ’12 for 10th all-time in program history.

The Bombers will be back in action next weekend when the team travels to Skidmore College for the first Liberty League game of the season at noon, March 17 in Saratoga Springs, New York.