Women’s lacrosse loses to St. John Fisher in Empire 8 semifinals

By — Staff Writer
Published: May 25, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team lost May 6 in the Empire 8 conference semifinals to the St. John Fisher Cardinals 17–10. The Cardinals move on to play Stevens Institute of Technology May 7 in the Empire 8 championship game at Higgins Stadium.

Leading the way for the Bombers was senior attacker Morgan Racicot with two goals and three assists. Sophomore attacker Allison Panara, along with senior midfielders Olivia Oppenheim and Gaby Berne, also netted two goals. Racicot opened up the scoring for the Bombers four minutes into the game after two goals by the Cardinals.

The Cardinals went up 5–1 within the first 12 minutes of the game. However, four unanswered goals by the Bombers tied up the game with about eight minutes left in the first half. Two goals for each team made the score 7–7 going into halftime.

The Blue and Gold took the lead in the second half as Racicot fed Berne for her second goal of the contest. However, a minute later, the Cardinals tied the game 8–8 by a goal from junior midfielder Cori Holbrook. She had back-to-back goals to put the Cardinals up by one. Oppenheim, with an assist from Panara, tied the game once more.

After Oppenheim’s goal, the gates opened up, and St. John Fisher scored seven unanswered goals to break the game wide open with the score 16–9.

Junior goalkeeper Kimberly Presuto played all 60 minutes in goal for the South Hill squad and notched eight saves on 31 Fisher shots.

The Ithaca College women's lacrosse team lost 17–10 to St. John Fisher in the Empire 8 Conference Semifinals.

