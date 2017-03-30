The Big Picture 03.30.17 By The Ithacan Published: March 29, 2017 Latest Articles Commentary: Rise in anti-Semitism should not be ignored By Liya Lachovizer | Mar 29, 2017 Editorial: More progress lies ahead with contingent faculty By The Ithacan | Mar 29, 2017 Editorial: Focus on job training undervalues humanities By The Ithacan | Mar 29, 2017 Trending Stories Review: New Nintendo game breathes life into ‘Zelda’ series By Matthew Radulski | Mar 28, 2017 UPDATE: Contingent faculty union discloses details on contract By Grace Elletson | Mar 26, 2017 Newt Gingrich gives insight into Trump presidency at Cornell talk By Samantha Mendiguren | Mar 26, 2017 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
