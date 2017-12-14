The Big Picture A Focus on Fashion By The Ithacan Published: December 13, 2017 Latest Articles Club partners with local fair-trade store for holiday sale By Kate Nalepinski | Dec 13, 2017 Students find community through religious groups on campus By Olivia Riggio | Dec 13, 2017 SGC passes bill on carbon monoxide transparency By Ryan King | Dec 13, 2017 Trending Stories Commentary: Mansplaining hurts trans people, too By Sloane Kazim | Dec 12, 2017 IC student judicially referred for Swastika drawing By Ashley Stalnecker | Dec 9, 2017 If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I? The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans By Frances Johnson | Oct 21, 2015 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
