Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 15, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

ColumnsIn Other News

Earthquake hits Middle East, no thoughts and prayers

By
Published: November 15, 2017

More than 400 people died in a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran and Iraq on Nov. 12. More than 7,000 people have been injured. Eight smaller earthquakes and tremors hit the region the next day, not giving victims much room to breathe.

Although it did make the front page of the New York Times online edition, and CNN covered the earthquake as the “deadliest of 2017,” there has been no massive outcry of support for the earthquake’s victims on social media by politicians or dominant public figures.

The silence to what could essentially be the deadliest earthquake of 2017 speaks volumes about how we have either become indifferent to tragedy — which I don’t think is the case here — or merely another example of what natural disasters society should care about are cherry-picked based on whose lives are valued more than others.

As soon as the earthquake in Mexico happened in September, there were significant waves of support for the victims of the quake both in collective mourning and in financial and material means intended to help.

As of yet, there has been no semblance of grief for the lost lives. The only #PrayForIran or #PrayforIraq hashtags I’ve seen have been from friends who are from the respective countries and have been affected by the earthquakes themselves.

In the last years, anything that happens in the Middle East is only hard-hitting news if it involved a terror attack and the loss of white lives.

It is not as if people are not aware the earthquake happened; it is more that people simply do not care that it happened at all. It is as if, because it happened on the other side of the globe, in predominantly Muslim countries, it is irrelevant, another headline that may or may not have popped up on our phone, a lost hashtag. It is pure indifference to the loss of Muslim lives.

The fact that the earthquake happened in a predominantly Kurdish area might also have to do with the fact that there is a lack of outrage. Kurds are at the fringes of Muslim life and culture, and when a minority within a minority suffers, who would listen?

Then again, if the West did not mind taking Muslim lives themselves, it should not come as a surprise that there is no mourning of victims in the face of a natural disaster.

Isabella Grullón Paz can be reached at igrullon@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @isagp23

Latest Articles

Earthquake hits Middle East, no thoughts and prayers

Earthquake hits Middle East, no thoughts and prayers

By | Nov 15, 2017

Review: Anti-Flag’s ‘American Fall’ is an American fail

Review: Anti-Flag’s ‘American Fall’ is an American fail

By | Nov 15, 2017

Review: Taylor Swift ruins her musical reputation

Review: Taylor Swift ruins her musical reputation

By | Nov 15, 2017

Trending Stories

WATCH: Gun advocate speaker Larry Pratt incites protests at IC

WATCH: Gun advocate speaker Larry Pratt incites protests at IC

By , | Nov 13, 2017

Ithaca College football team wins 59th Cortaca Jug game

Ithaca College football team wins 59th Cortaca Jug game

By | Nov 11, 2017

IC gymnastics team looks to compete with the best

IC gymnastics team looks to compete with the best

By | Nov 9, 2017

Related Articles

Editorial: Natural disasters cannot end in compassion fatigue

Editorial: Natural disasters cannot end in compassion fatigue

By The Ithacan | Sep 20, 2017

National Recap: Earthquake and hurricane strike Mexico

National Recap: Earthquake and hurricane strike Mexico

By | Sep 13, 2017

If the U.S. is to pride itself in being the policeman of the world, it should do so in a way where self-interest is not the primary motivation.

US only aids allies

By | Nov 30, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

earthquakeIraniraqmexicoMiddle East