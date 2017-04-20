Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 20, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

ColumnsMind and Matter

Easing up on our emotions

By
Published: April 19, 2017

In an age of black and white, it is easy to place our emotions in steel boxes. The study of emotions and their overall consequences on health has long utilized value judgments that paint negative emotions — fear and sadness — as inherently harmful, and positive emotions — joy and happiness — as inherently good. Human emotion is much more complex than that.

Traditional happiness has been defined as the absence of negative emotions. Much of historical psychological practice has been aimed at reducing negative moods. Such an approach is understandable when an emotion hampers one’s ability to maintain relationships and function in society. But an approach that does not recognize that negative emotions, in moderation, are integral to our well-being can actually encourage patterns of self-punishment.

From an evolutionary perspective, negative emotions help us operate by supplying valuable information about threatening events and harmful problems and patterns, such as unhealthy relationships. Furthermore, our negative emotions can provide us with focus, lead to a higher capacity of creative thinking, enhance our memories, build empathy for others and increase resilience.

Often, people attempt to suppress negative emotions. In a paradoxical fashion, this can create negative feedback loops and stressful mental patterns, increasing feelings of anxiety and depression. A recent study found that those who “engage in repression as a coping strategy” have higher risks of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Contrary to popular belief, negative emotions are not inherently bad, and an abnormal absence of these emotions can impair the ability to psychologically adjust to difficult situations.

On the other hand, positive emotions are often viewed as inherently good. Contrary to these assumptions is research that suggests that an excess of positive emotions without the balance of negative emotions can lead to selfishness and lower empathetic capacity. In addition, positive emotions can create reinforcement feedback loops that reduce inhibition and lead to a higher proclivity toward harmfully addictive behaviors.

Positive and negative emotions are not entirely bad or good. There is no intrinsic goodness or badness of an emotion. The extent to which one can navigate a mixture of emotions and rebound from stressful situations is a useful predictor of health outcomes. The context in which emotions unfold and whether they hamper our functionality or push us toward healthier patterns is a better determinant of their utility, rather than their perceived and socially predetermined value.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Keynote speaker Marion Nestle kicks off sustainability week

Keynote speaker Marion Nestle kicks off sustainability week

By | Apr 19, 2017

The future of certain sports is in the hands of their national organizations like the MLB and the NFL. What sports will be most popular in the USA?

The ever changing appeal of sports throughout the country

By | Apr 19, 2017

Violent crime increases past five years in Tompkins County

Violent crime increases past five years in Tompkins County

By | Apr 19, 2017

Trending Stories

UPDATE: Tompkins County sheriff still looking for trespassing suspect

UPDATE: Tompkins County sheriff still looking for trespassing suspect

By | Apr 18, 2017

Ithaca College to implement new degree evaluation program

Ithaca College to implement new degree evaluation program

By | Apr 17, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Yet to get a full picture of scientific history, we must consider Imhotep, our world’s first recorded medical doctor.

Recognizing Imhotep, the world’s first doctor

By | Mar 29, 2017

Human are eusocial, but it took a while for us to get to this point. What circumstances brought us to the complex level of socialization we see now?

A case for moral evolution

By | Mar 22, 2017

Q&A: Student receives two prestigious scholarships

Q&A: Student receives two prestigious scholarships

By | Apr 19, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

Biologycreative thinkinghuman emotionMind and Matternegative emotionspositive emotionspsychologyscienceVictor A. López-Carmen