Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 27, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

ColumnsThe Tuck Rule

Women serve as bright spot for US in underwhelming Olympics

By — Columnist
Published: February 27, 2018

After a dominant showing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, women will likely soon be out of the spotlight.

There was the new miracle on ice when the U.S. women’s hockey team defeated rival Canada in the gold medal game in an epic sixth-round shootout, the duo of Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall winning the historic first-ever U.S. gold medal in cross-country skiing and Mikaela Shiffrin dominating alpine skiing. Also, who could forget 17-year-old Chloe Kim winning the half-pipe and the affection of Americans everywhere for her off-the-charts skills and witty personality?

Those were just a few of the moments that reflected the dominance of the U.S. women, who, for the first time since 1998, won more medals than the men. At what many consider to be one of the worst performances by an American Olympic team in decades, women ruled the show and saved the United States from making a complete mockery of itself.

But soon the news cycle will inevitably change back to the NBA, NHL or college basketball, as it always does following the Olympics. After the post-Olympic rounds of interviews and award show appearances wrap up, some of these Olympians won’t be back on television until the next world championship. Others won’t make another appearance until three years from now when they are gearing up for next Olympics.

However, even though they won’t be in the spotlight, there is still hope that their accomplishments will mark a turning point for women’s sports in this country. The hope is that national teams won’t have to threaten to boycott world championships in order to be treated equally like the U.S. women’s hockey team did last year. And that female professional athletes can be paid living wages like their male counterparts and not be forced to live in poverty or juggle another job to make ends meet.

The greatest hope is that these accomplishments will inspire the next generation of athletes. That the young girls watching at home will be able to point at the screen and see someone just like them performing at the highest level. That these young girls will then realize that it’s OK to like sports and that there is nothing wrong with being strong and athletic.

Just as the current generation of Olympic athletes was inspired by the previous, future generations will be walking around thanking current Olympians for the sacrifices they made. So even though they won’t be in the spotlight, it will hopefully be a while before their names are forgotten by those who admire them the most.

Danielle Allentuck can be reached at dallentuck@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @d_allentuck

Latest Articles

After earning more medals than the men for the first time since 1998, the women of the US Olympic team deserve recognition.

Women serve as bright spot for US in underwhelming Olympics

By | Feb 27, 2018

National Recap: Democrats release response to Nunes memo

National Recap: Democrats release response to Nunes memo

By The Ithacan | Feb 27, 2018

Review: ‘The Insult’ captures courtroom tension

Review: ‘The Insult’ captures courtroom tension

By | Feb 27, 2018

Trending Stories

Sorry, no posts could be found.

Related Articles

Columnist Danielle Allentuck discusses the Ithaca College gymnastic team’s showing of solidarity with the victims of Larry Nassar.

Gymnasts show unity after Larry Nassar conviction

By | Feb 1, 2018

Columnist Danielle Allentuck discusses the importance of not using feminine mascots during sporting events.

Everyone needs to stop saying ‘Lady Bombs’

By | Feb 14, 2018

Shaun White’s gold medal-winning run in the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics should not overshadow the harsh truth about him.

White’s past transgressions hurt Olympic image

By | Feb 21, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

2018 Winter OlympicsCanadaChloe KimJessie DigginsKikkan RandallMikaela ShiffrinNBANHLTuck RuleU.S. Women's hockey team