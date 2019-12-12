A full day of eating in Ithaca

Need an afternoon caffeine pick-me-up? Head over to Press Cafe. Located off The Commons in Press Bay Alley, Press Cafe offers a small and relaxed atmosphere to enjoy a cup of coffee. Prioritizing quality coffee and espresso beans

over specialty drinks, the menu is small and has all the classics. Order a latte, Americano or cold brew, and settle in. The tables are small, so it is best to go with that one friend you’ve been meaning to catch up with for months. And yes, there is oat milk.