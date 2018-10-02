Life & Culture Apple Harvest Festival 2018 Adriana Darcy, Edie McRoberts/The Ithacan The Ithaca community celebrates the 36th annual Apple Harvest Festival. By The Ithacan Published: October 1, 2018 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Apple Harvest Festival 2018 By The Ithacan | Oct 1, 2018 Two athletes switch over to women’s cross country team By Willy Wright | Oct 1, 2018 Professor discusses issues faced by indigenous peoples By Alexis Manore | Oct 1, 2018 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
Comments