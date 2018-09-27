Life & Culture Cayuga Sound returns for its second year Alisha Tamarchenko/The Ithacan The Cayuga Sound festival came back to Ithaca for its second year Sept 21 and 22. This year's acts were Young the Giant, Sofi Tukker, curators X Ambassadors and more. By The Ithacan Published: September 26, 2018 facebook twitter linkedin email Advertisement Latest Articles Cayuga Sound returns for its second year By The Ithacan | Sep 26, 2018 College offers Narcan training to prevent opioid overdoses By Ashley Stalnecker | Sep 26, 2018 Commentary: IC Protestant Community is not fixed By Vanessa Zimmerman | Sep 26, 2018 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
