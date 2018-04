“Deja View” host Jake Leary sits down with Staff Writer Arleigh Rodgers and Assistant Life and Culture Editor Kara Bowen to discuss “A Quiet Place,” the first horror film from director John Krasinski. Also included in this episode is the audio from “Deja View”’s weekly live segment from The Ithacan’s Twitter.

