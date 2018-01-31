Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

January 31, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Deja View: Oscars Roundtable

By — Podcast Editor
Published: January 31, 2018

On this week’s episode of “Deja View,” host Jake Leary sits down with staff writers Aidan Lentz, Antonio Ferme, Liam Conway and Charlie Musante to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations lineup, including who got snubbed, who should win and much more.

Latest Articles

Deja View: Oscars Roundtable

Deja View: Oscars Roundtable

By | Jan 31, 2018

Hammond Health Center adds offices for new CAPS counselors

Hammond Health Center adds offices for new CAPS counselors

By | Jan 31, 2018

International Recap: Taliban attacks increase in Kabul

International Recap: Taliban attacks increase in Kabul

By | Jan 31, 2018

Trending Stories

Ithacan’s Shirley Collado story is a mixed bag

Ithacan’s Shirley Collado story is a mixed bag

By | Jan 28, 2018

Commentary: College presidents can’t be expected to be perfect

Commentary: College presidents can’t be expected to be perfect

By | Jan 26, 2018

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

By | Jan 16, 2018

Related Articles

Review: ‘The Last Jedi’ is a force to be reckoned with

Review: ‘The Last Jedi’ is a force to be reckoned with

By | Dec 20, 2017

Deja View: Is ‘Blade Runner 2049’ the perfect sequel?

Deja View: Is ‘Blade Runner 2049’ the perfect sequel?

By | Oct 11, 2017

Deja View: Why ‘Lady Bird’ is special

Deja View: Why ‘Lady Bird’ is special

By | Dec 5, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Lady BirdStar Wars: The Last JediThe Oscars