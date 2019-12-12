Demands of restaurants lead to closures

From pizzerias to Moroccan concepts, Hicham Oulida, Towers Marketplace retail manager at Ithaca College, has owned six restaurants — five of which were in Ithaca — over the past decade. He said his main reason for closing these businesses is simple: He did not have a sufficient work-life balance.

“You live in the restaurant,” he said. “The restaurants own you. You don’t own the restaurant.”

Dedicating enough time to owning and managing a restaurant is just one of the many reasons that contribute to restaurants’ longevities. In 2019, there were eight new restaurants in downtown Ithaca, said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA).

He also said two restaurants expanded or moved, and five closed in downtown Ithaca. Ferguson said that while there has been more movement in the downtown restaurant scene — the area comprised of The Commons and the surrounding streets — this year compared to previous years, it is not too atypical. He said this reflects the overall movement of businesses downtown. So far this year, there have been 24 new businesses and 12 that have closed, which includes the number of restaurants that have opened and closed.

“The key for me is how long do things stay vacant, and can we refill them?” he said.

There are 65 restaurants listed in the DIA dining guide, Ferguson said. He said that the No. 1 traffic generator for downtown is the food and beverage operators and that at least a million trips are taken annually to patronize downtown restaurants.

“That’s a big chunk of business for a little tiny area,” Ferguson said. “It is clearly one of our biggest niches and segments here in downtown.”

Approximately 17% of restaurants fail within the first year, according to a study by statisticians at the University of California, Berkeley. This rate is lower than the average first-year failure rate of all other service businesses, which is 19%. The study found that restaurants have a median lifetime of approximately four and a half years.