IC comes together to celebrate Black History Month

By The Ithacan
Published: February 25, 2018
The Jazz Vocal Ensemble, with Ginny Maddock as the soloist, performs "Spread Love" during the Black History Month Concert. CAROLINE BROPHY/ THE ITHACAN The West African Drumming and Dance Ensemble performs "Ku Ku Ah" and "Gyil Selections from Ghana" during the concert. CAROLINE BROPHY/ THE ITHACAN The West African Drumming and Dance Ensemble dances to songs including "Gota". CAROLINE BROPHY/ THE ITHACAN The West African Drumming and Dance Ensemble dances to songs including "Gahu" and "Fume Fume" during the concert. CAROLINE BROPHY/ THE ITHACAN World-renowned xylophonist Alfred Kpebesaane performs during the concert. CAROLINE BROPHY/ THE ITHACAN
The Jazz Vocal Ensemble, with Ginny Maddock as the soloist, performs "Spread Love" during the Black History Month Concert. CAROLINE BROPHY/ THE ITHACAN

