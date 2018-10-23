Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 23, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

‘In My Own Words’: Did We Kill The Messenger?

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: October 23, 2018

You can now listen to “In My Own Words” on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Podcasts!

All month we’ll be bringing you a little something different here at “In My Own Words” — a three-part series analyzing the media. We’ll be taking a look at the role media plays in various parts of our lives and tackling charged conversation topics that other’s just can’t seem to solve on Twitter.

The Boston Globe front page editorial was a call to action in 2016. On the front page laid the barrel of an assault rifle and in big block letters beside it was the plea: “MAKE IT STOP.” The Globe had taken a firm position in the gun rights debate, and the wall between opinion and straight news was being violated. In the years that have followed, that wall has been given a door — social media is hindering the journalist’s role as gatekeeper, mainstream media is erasing the voices of the moderate and trust in the media is deteriorating at a rapid pace. In this episode, we’re exploring the role of media in politics and the ways the media impacts social and political spheres with Raza Rumi, a journalist, Pakistani policy analyst and the director the the Park Center for Independent Media.

To make sure you stay a part of the conversation this month, be sure to tweet me @glenn_epps_ and use the hashtag #InMyOwnMedia

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Former Bomber returns to the sidelines as assistant coach

Former Bomber returns to the sidelines as assistant coach

By | Oct 23, 2018

‘In My Own Words’: Did We Kill The Messenger?

‘In My Own Words’: Did We Kill The Messenger?

By The Ithacan | Oct 23, 2018

Review: Logic passionately honors past rap legends

Review: Logic passionately honors past rap legends

By | Oct 23, 2018

Related Articles

‘In My Own Words’: Framing Marie Antoinette’s Chin

‘In My Own Words’: Framing Marie Antoinette’s Chin

By The Ithacan | Oct 9, 2018

‘In My Own Words’: A Culture of Coverup, System of Abuse – The Catholic Church

‘In My Own Words’: A Culture of Coverup, System of Abuse – The Catholic Church

By The Ithacan | Sep 25, 2018

‘In My Own Words’: He’s Not Your Professor –– The life of a 58-year-old student

‘In My Own Words’: He’s Not Your Professor –– The life of a 58-year-old student

By The Ithacan | Sep 11, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Boston GlobeJournalismmedia