Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 16, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: February 15, 2018

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps discusses the social implications and criticism surrounding “The Vagina Monologues” with its director Suzannah Van Gelder. The play, which is a compilation of monologues told from the perspective of people with vaginas, is performed annually at the college and rarely in its entirety. Van Gelder discusses her difficulty finding actors of color to perform monologues. The play has long been criticized for its exclusion of a transgender perspective; Van Gelder addresses the criticism and shares what she hopes the monologues will evolve into in the future. The two also analyze some of the language in the book that inspired the play, as well as the dangers of mystifying the vagina and the long-term impact of negative experience with one’s vagina.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Gymnastics earns victory at Rumble and Tumble meet

Gymnastics earns victory at Rumble and Tumble meet

By | Feb 15, 2018

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

By The Ithacan | Feb 15, 2018

WATCH: Ithaca College theater arts group hosts ‘DREAM Acts’ play

WATCH: Ithaca College theater arts group hosts ‘DREAM Acts’ play

By The Ithacan | Feb 15, 2018

Trending Stories

Cornell fraternity put under two-year probation for hazing

Cornell fraternity put under two-year probation for hazing

By | Feb 12, 2018

Panel discusses free speech on college campuses

Panel discusses free speech on college campuses

By | Feb 12, 2018

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

By | Feb 7, 2018

Related Articles

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

By | Feb 8, 2018

In My Own Words: Lucas Veca

In My Own Words: Lucas Veca

By | Dec 14, 2017

In My Own Words: Joe Anthony Cruz

In My Own Words: Joe Anthony Cruz

By | Dec 7, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

The Vagina Monologues