‘In My Own Words’: Framing Marie Antoinette’s Chin

All month we’ll be bringing you a little something different here at “In My Own Words”— a three-part series analyzing the media. We’ll be taking a look at the role media plays in various parts of our lives and tackling charged conversation topics that other’s just can’t seem to solve on Twitter.

If Marie Antoinette’s portrait were divided into a grid and you were shown the box that held her chin, would that singular section still be a portrait of the famous queen? This week we take a look at the media’s frame and the impact it has on the way a story is told. James Kinsella wrote that a reporter’s treatment of the news is far from objective — rather it is “shaped by their personal prejudices and their assumptions” in 1989, but it’s still an argument among journalists and media analysts today. Does the frame and “the angle” distort the audience’s perception of a true story? And what about activism in journalism? Glenn Epps sits down with Alisha Tamarchenko, multimedia editor at _The Ithacan_ and documentarian, to discuss how the frame shows up on film and whether objectivity is worth fighting for.

