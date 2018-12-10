‘In My Own Words’: How Should We Talk About Sexual Abuse?

You can now listen to “In My Own Words” on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Podcasts!

In August, the New York Times released an article headlined “What Happens to #MeToo When a Feminist is Accused.” The article gained attention because it was a familiar story seemingly turned on its head: a feminist had sexually abused her graduate student. The following month social media was saturated with gossip and updates on the Brett Kavanaugh hearing and Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony.

In this episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps speaks with Lara Hamburger, campus educator at the Advocacy Center in Ithaca, NY, about what we should think about sexual abuse and how we should speak about sexual abuse with friends and on social media. The two also discuss the status of inclusivity in the #MeToo movement. Hamburger explains the role of the advocacy center in its community and how the community can support itself one year after learning about Shirley Collado’s sexual abuse lawsuit.

