In My Own Words: Joe Anthony Cruz

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps talks with Joe Anthony Cruz, an Ithaca College junior who has recently made a splash as a vocal activist on the campus from topics of gun control to call-to-action representation. In this episode, he explore some of the different identities he explores and how they have provoked and influenced his activism.

