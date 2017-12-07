Advertisement
In My Own Words: Joe Anthony Cruz

By — Podcast Editor
Published: December 7, 2017

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps talks with Joe Anthony Cruz, an Ithaca College junior who has recently made a splash as a vocal activist on the campus from topics of gun control to call-to-action representation. In this episode, he explore some of the different identities he explores and how they have provoked and influenced his activism.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email gepps@ithaca.edu.

