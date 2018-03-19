In My Own Words: Journalist shines light on invisible workforce

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with journalist Isabella Grullon Paz to discuss her article “Invisible Hands.” The article appeared in the Ithaca Times over the summer and puts a story to the invisible hands that keep bringing milk to American tables. The two discuss the narratives in the article as well as the dangers faced by undocumented immigrants and seasonal workers. The conversation also branches into the dependency of the American market on the undocumented workforce.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.