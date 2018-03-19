Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 19, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

In My Own Words: Journalist shines light on invisible workforce

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: March 19, 2018

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with journalist Isabella Grullon Paz to discuss her article “Invisible Hands.” The article appeared in the Ithaca Times over the summer and puts a story to the invisible hands that keep bringing milk to American tables. The two discuss the narratives in the article as well as the dangers faced by undocumented immigrants and seasonal workers. The conversation also branches into the dependency of the American market on the undocumented workforce.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

Latest Articles

In My Own Words: Journalist shines light on invisible workforce

In My Own Words: Journalist shines light on invisible workforce

By The Ithacan | Mar 19, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Protestant Community alum responds to Ithacan article

Letter to the Editor: Protestant Community alum responds to Ithacan article

By | Mar 19, 2018

Baseball finishes trip to California with two wins

Baseball finishes trip to California with two wins

By | Mar 18, 2018

Related Articles

In My Own Words: A Cappella Groups Riff on Intergroup Dynamics and Healthy Competition

In My Own Words: A Cappella Groups Riff on Intergroup Dynamics and Healthy Competition

By The Ithacan | Mar 1, 2018

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

In My Own Words: Examining ‘The Vagina Monologues’

By The Ithacan | Feb 15, 2018

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

By | Feb 8, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Dairy farmsithacaundocumented immigrants