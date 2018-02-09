In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps spoke with Caleb Thomas, a local muralist and graffiti artist who co-founded Ithaca Murals, a group that connects local artists and muralists with surfaces to paint on. Thomas shares how Ithaca Murals came to be — as an advocate for social justice and equity, a promoter of town pride and beautification, and a pipeline for public discourse. On the topic of public discourse through art, the two discuss the messages of solicited (murals) and unsolicited (graffiti) art in public spaces.

Below is a gallery of some of the artwork in the Ithaca area:

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email gepps@ithaca.edu.