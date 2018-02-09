Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 9, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

By — Podcast Editor
Published: February 8, 2018

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps spoke with Caleb Thomas, a local muralist and graffiti artist who co-founded Ithaca Murals, a group that connects local artists and muralists with surfaces to paint on. Thomas shares how Ithaca Murals came to be — as an advocate for social justice and equity, a promoter of town pride and beautification, and a pipeline for public discourse. On the topic of public discourse through art, the two discuss the messages of solicited (murals) and unsolicited (graffiti) art in public spaces.

Below is a gallery of some of the artwork in the Ithaca area:

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email gepps@ithaca.edu.

Latest Articles

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

In My Own Words: Murals and Graffiti as Art in Public Spaces

By | Feb 8, 2018

Women’s basketball beats RIT 71–67 on the road

Women’s basketball beats RIT 71–67 on the road

By | Feb 8, 2018

Cornell University library cards now available to IC students

Cornell University library cards now available to IC students

By | Feb 8, 2018

Trending Stories

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

Escaping gay conversion therapy in Kenya

By | Feb 7, 2018

WATCH: Students mold new music company for local artists

WATCH: Students mold new music company for local artists

By | Feb 7, 2018

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

By | Jan 16, 2018

Related Articles

In My Own Words: Lucas Veca

In My Own Words: Lucas Veca

By | Dec 14, 2017

In My Own Words: Joe Anthony Cruz

In My Own Words: Joe Anthony Cruz

By | Dec 7, 2017

While sculptures and murals decorate the Ithaca community, splashes of graffiti hide behind brick buildings and beneath layers of paint, waiting for a chance to join the display.

Editorial: Graffiti needs lasting outlet

By | Sep 14, 2011

Comments

Related Topics

artgraffitiIthaca Muralsmurals