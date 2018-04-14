‘In My Own Words’: Public Safety Addresses ‘Deeply Tarnished Reputation’

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps talks with Administrative Lieutenant Tom Dunn and Andrew Kosinuk, crime prevention and community events liason, from the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. The three go through the external assessment of the Office of Public Safety that concluded earlier this year. The assessment followed protests by resident assistants who experienced racially biased language from Public Safety officer during a summer training session. Kosinuk and Dunn answer questions about some of the initiatives put forth within the assessment, such as unbiased policing efforts, new vetting procedures and the department’s intention to rebrand the office. The impact the new initiatives will have on students of color at the college is also discussed.

