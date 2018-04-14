Advertisement
April 14, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

‘In My Own Words’: Public Safety Addresses ‘Deeply Tarnished Reputation’

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: April 14, 2018

This week on “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps talks with Administrative Lieutenant Tom Dunn and Andrew Kosinuk, crime prevention and community events liason, from the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. The three go through the external assessment of the Office of Public Safety that concluded earlier this year. The assessment followed protests by resident assistants who experienced racially biased language from Public Safety officer during a summer training session. Kosinuk and Dunn answer questions about some of the initiatives put forth within the assessment, such as unbiased policing efforts, new vetting procedures and the department’s intention to rebrand the office. The impact the new initiatives will have on students of color at the college is also discussed.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

