‘In My Own Words’: Student organizer discusses Ithaca’s March for Our Lives

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: March 29, 2018

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with Elijah Nishiura, a student organizer of Ithaca’s March for Our Lives event. The two discuss the turnout of the march, the state of gun reform in America, who is to blame for the lack of action, and more.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

