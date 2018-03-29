‘In My Own Words’: Student organizer discusses Ithaca’s March for Our Lives

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with Elijah Nishiura, a student organizer of Ithaca’s March for Our Lives event. The two discuss the turnout of the march, the state of gun reform in America, who is to blame for the lack of action, and more.

