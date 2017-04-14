In My Own Words: Victoria Jackson

In this week’s episode of In My Own Words, Glenn Epps sits down with YouTuber Victoria Jackson to discuss her YouTube channel, Raising Consciousness. The channel’s episodes are shot, produced and scripted by Jackson, who uses episodic shorts, personal essays and face-to-camera discussions to talk about race consciousness, social justice issues and the experience of being a person of color in predominantly white environments in her videos.

