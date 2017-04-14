Advertisement
April 14, 2017

Life & Culture

In My Own Words: Victoria Jackson

  Kendyl Bennett, Connor Duffy, Alisha Tamarchenko/The Ithacan
By The Ithacan
Published: April 14, 2017

In this week’s episode of In My Own Words, Glenn Epps sits down with YouTuber Victoria Jackson to discuss her YouTube channel, Raising Consciousness. The channel’s episodes are shot, produced and scripted by Jackson, who uses episodic shorts, personal essays and face-to-camera discussions to talk about race consciousness, social justice issues and the experience of being a person of color in predominantly white environments in her videos.

To see full episodes of Victoria Jackson’s videos, visit her YouTube page here.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words” podcast, please email gepps@ithaca.edu or tweet Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter.

