Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 29, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Ithaca-based Cayuga Sound Festival announced for Fall 2017

Ithaca-based Cayuga Sound Festival announced for Fall 2017
  Courtesy of X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors originated in Ithaca, New York. The band garnered attention for their albums "Love Songs, Drug Songs," "VHS" and "VHS 2.0."
By — Life & Culture Editor
Published: March 28, 2017

Ithaca-native indie rock group X Ambassadors will return home to host the Cayuga Sound Festival, a two-daylong music celebration running September 22–23.

The weekend festival, curated by X Ambassadors, will feature bands that have gained national attention, like The Roots, Jukebox the Ghost, Tei Shi, and The Knocks, as well as local artists, including Imperials, Izzy True, Sammus and more. Regular tickets go on sale March 31 for $59.50 on cayugasoundfestival.com. VIP tickets are also available.

The bands are set to perform at Stewart Park, where two stages will be set up to accommodate the array of genres. The weekend will also feature seminars, afterparties and concerts at The Haunt and The Dock.

Dan Smalls, of his self-titled music organization, assisted the group in narrowing down artists for the festival. Smalls said the festival had been a passion project of X Ambassadors for a while and that their goal was to share music they believe matters.

“We sorta kicked this thought around and kicked this to the band, and they were completely gung-ho,” Smalls said. “There was no other person really besides me who wanted to do it. … The town has certainly … bought in so far, and there’s a lot of hoops to jump through, but nothing that’s unattainable.”

Senior Tylor Colby, guitarist and vocalist of Imperials, said the opportunity to perform alongside heavy hitters like The Roots on their home turf will be impactful.

“We’re all beyond grateful for the experience,” Colby said. “It’s really because of the local community that we’ve been able to be here. … This is where we’ve grown.”

Colby said the event felt right — it is a homecoming for the band after the time they’ve spent away on tour.

“To be back at home — it’s going to be a really good time,” he said.

Kate Nalepinski can be reached at knalepinski@ithaca.edu

Latest Articles

Deja View: ‘Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild’ and the plight of Nintendo

Deja View: ‘Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild’ and the plight of Nintendo

By The Ithacan | Mar 29, 2017

Women’s lacrosse shuts out Elmira College 18–0

Women’s lacrosse shuts out Elmira College 18–0

By | Mar 28, 2017

Commentary: In defense of your redneck uncle

Commentary: In defense of your redneck uncle

By | Mar 28, 2017

Trending Stories

Review: New Nintendo game breathes life into ‘Zelda’ series

Review: New Nintendo game breathes life into ‘Zelda’ series

By | Mar 28, 2017

Update: Contingent faculty union discloses details on contract

Update: Contingent faculty union discloses details on contract

By | Mar 26, 2017

Newt Gingrich gives insight into Trump presidency at Cornell talk

Newt Gingrich gives insight into Trump presidency at Cornell talk

By | Mar 26, 2017

Related Articles

Eclectic theater festival to return to Ithaca for third year

Eclectic theater festival to return to Ithaca for third year

By | Apr 11, 2016

Ithaca Underground to host its next Big Day In on Dec. 3

Ithaca Underground to host its next Big Day In on Dec. 3

By | Nov 30, 2016

Students volunteering in Ithaca Underground build community

Students volunteering in Ithaca Underground build community

By | Mar 8, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Cayuga Sound FestivalDan SmallsimperialsIzzy TrueJukebox the GhostSammusStewart ParkTei ShiThe DockThe HauntThe KnocksThe Rootstylor colbyX Ambassadors