Life is ruff at annual Ithaca Dog Fest

Ithaca Dog Fest was held on Sept. 23 in Cass Park. Dog owners and dog lovers alike attended the festival to browse vendor tents, meet adoptable dogs and most importantly, pet local canine friends. The festival, hosted by Bo’s Bones Gourmet Organic Dog Biscuits, is an annual event to connect canine rescue groups with potential adopters.

Shetland sheepdogs Greta, Ditto, Bailey, Heidi and Harley pose for their owner, Amy, at the entrance of Dog Fest. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN