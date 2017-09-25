Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 25, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Life is ruff at annual Ithaca Dog Fest

By , — Photo Editor, Opinion Editor
Published: September 25, 2017

Ithaca Dog Fest was held on Sept. 23 in Cass Park. Dog owners and dog lovers alike attended the festival to browse vendor tents, meet adoptable dogs and most importantly, pet local canine friends. The festival, hosted by Bo’s Bones Gourmet Organic Dog Biscuits, is an annual event to connect canine rescue groups with potential adopters.

Shetland sheepdogs Greta, Ditto, Bailey, Heidi and Harley pose for their owner, Amy, at the entrance of Dog Fest. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN Golden Retriever puppy Jeter greets new friends Harley Mackenzie and Billy Johnson with his owner Jeremy Sears. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN Lilly and her owner Dawn pose together at Dogfest in Cass Park. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN A group of keeshonds sit by Becky and Kim of KARMA Rescue. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN Bruce the pug shops for sweaters with his owner to survive the harsh Ithaca winters. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN Dee from Horseheads Community Animal Shelter sits with Michael and Chip, a mutt up for adoption. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN Rocco the basset hound visits Dog Fest on Sept. 23. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN
<
>
Shetland sheepdogs Greta, Ditto, Bailey, Heidi and Harley pose for their owner, Amy, at the entrance of Dog Fest. SAM RICKETT/THE ITHACAN

Meaghan McElroy can be reached at mmcelroy@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @meaghan_mcelroy

Latest Articles

Life is ruff at annual Ithaca Dog Fest

Life is ruff at annual Ithaca Dog Fest

By , | Sep 25, 2017

IC Volleyball goes 1–1 against Liberty League opponents

IC Volleyball goes 1–1 against Liberty League opponents

By | Sep 24, 2017

Five women’s tennis players compete in Saratoga Springs

Five women’s tennis players compete in Saratoga Springs

By | Sep 24, 2017

Trending Stories

Q&A: Meet IC’s new vice president of student affairs and campus life

Q&A: Meet IC’s new vice president of student affairs and campus life

By | Sep 23, 2017

IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint

IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint

By | Sep 20, 2017

Sophomore triplets play together on the football team

Sophomore triplets play together on the football team

By | Sep 20, 2017

Related Articles

IC student trains guide dogs to give sight to the blind

IC student trains guide dogs to give sight to the blind

By | Nov 28, 2016

Ithaca College students celebrate Halloween with puppies

Ithaca College students celebrate Halloween with puppies

By | Nov 2, 2016

Guiding Eyes for the Blind handlers form bonds with dogs

Guiding Eyes for the Blind handlers form bonds with dogs

By | Apr 11, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Bo's BonesCass ParkDog FestDogsithacavendors