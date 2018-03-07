Advertisement
Life & Culture

Pulse dance group gives a performance to IC students

By The Ithacan
Published: March 7, 2018
Ithaca College’s dance company Pulse dances to the song “Dammn Baby,” choreographed by senior Shalice Hunt, during its spring showcase “Vibez” at Emerson Suites on March 4. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Members of Pulse perform to the song “Call Me Mother,” which was choreographed by junior Jaleel Green, pictured in the back center. Green choreographed three of the 17 dances. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN From left, sophomore Alexis Farrington, freshman Lauren Stapleton, senior Alison Hartley and juniors Layah Adler and Anise McCroskey-Neff perform to their mix called “Cortaca.” CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN Senior Avalon Singer performs to the song “I Wanna Dance” on March 4. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN From left, Stapleton and sophomore Jordan McMahon perform to the song “Looking For You,” which was choreographed by Adler. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN From left, Stapleton, freshman Zoe Werth, Singer, senior Corie Levine and freshman Camille Barrett perform to the song “Plain Jane,” which Levine choreographed. CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN
