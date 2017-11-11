Review: Comics for the week of 11/8

“Action Comics #991”

Written by Dan Jurgens

Drawn by Viktor Bogdanovic

Throughout DC Rebirth, the Superman series has gradually built towards the Doomsday Clock event. “Action Comics #991” continues to do so. This latest issue wrapped up “The Oz Effect” story arc while offering one of the closest interactions between Superman and Doctor Manhattan thus far. Throughout this storyline, Mr. Oz, who was revealed to be Jor-El, has attempted to convince Superman that mankind is beyond saving. The concluding chapter to the story features a Superman that has somewhat agreed with his father’s assessment. The issue ends with Superman dejectedly accepting that people are losing hope before he flies away to “return to work.” Given that Superman is one of DC’s brightest characters, this is a drastic change for the Man of Steel. How this weakened optimism will affect Superman will be a crucial part of the character’s story going forward, both in the pages of this series and in “Doomsday Clock.”

The art overall is unnoteworthy, but one panel stands above the rest. Lois asks Superman about Jor-El’s prophecy that the world is doomed. The next page features a full panel of a crestfallen Superman overhearing various police reports of violence and other misery. This illustrates the shift in Superman’s philosophy, and it is the moment that he accepts Jor-El’s message.

Rating: 4/5

Titans #17

Written by Dan Abnett

Artists Mick Gray, Minkyu Jung, Blond

“Titans #17” offers a fascinating, albeit brief, examination of the painful consequences of love. Troia, a time-displaced version of team member Donna Troy, shows her younger self the life full of pain that awaits her. Using the Lash of Truth, Troia enables Donna to see the miserable destinies of her friends and the devastating agony of those losses. Gradually, Abnett executes a successful twist on Troia’s character. When she arrives, she is a dangerous, unknown foreigner. She pleads for the Titans to listen to her and she repeatedly states that she wants to help them. However, by the end of the story, she shows her true colors when she reveals her plan to end the world. Abnett takes a fairly common idea and manages to make it captivating. By the end of the issue, Donna has fallen to her knees, unable to fight Troia’s claims. Abnett’s analysis of love and loss makes “Titans #17” one of the more psychological issues of this series and DC Rebirth as a whole.

Rating: 5/5