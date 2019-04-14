Review: Singles for the week of 4/14

“Everybody Here Hates You”

Courtney Barnett

Released April 8, 2019

Marathon Artists

Courtney Barnett’s latest release is a sarcastic, edgy rock ‘n’ roll track that calls out the irrationality of crippling self-doubt. Clawing her way out of the distressing world her insecurities built, Barnett sings, “You said, ‘It’s only in your head/They’re probably thinking the same thing.”

“SOS”

Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc

Released April 10, 2019

Avicii Recordings AB

The first posthumous single released since Avicii’s tragic death a year ago, “SOS” discusses sleepless nights, battles with drugs and uncertain relationships. Aloe Blacc’s robust vocals perfectly compliment Avicii’s catchy production.

“Yours or Mine”

Rak-Su

Released April 12, 2019

Simco Limited

This “X Factor” winning manband creates a catchy fusion of pop, reggaeton and rap. Though the overall sound of the song sounds lighthearted and danceable, the lyrics poetically outline the torture of being in a failing relationship: “I wanna sleep through the night without your demons kickin’ me/I wanna wake to a day where it’s really you and me/Without the scramblin’ noise over our reverie/Without the simple things that turn it to pullin’ teeth.”