Henry Degen Logan Doan Robin Sarica Alex Baptista de Pina

During the short-lived warm months at Ithaca College, it’s common to see students skating to and from class or practicing tricks on the tennis courts.

Senior Robin Sarica started a skateboarding club last semester that is currently unaffiliated with Ithaca College, bringing the community together and creating a place for skaters of all skill levels.

Photos by Molly Bailot.