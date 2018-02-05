Advertisement
February 5, 2018

Life & Culture

The Festival of Fire and Ice brings community together

By The Ithacan
Published: February 5, 2018
Children enjoy the snow during the Festival of Fire and Ice.. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Adrienne Ellis, aka "Firefly," starts her fire performance. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN People huddle together next to the fire to watch Firefly's performance. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Five-year-old Oona Welch, and her father, Michael Welch, light a candle. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Firefly performs near the end of the festival. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Parents and kids watch the performance. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN Firefly uses many different fire utensils during her dance. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN
<
>
Five-year-old Oona Welch, and her father, Michael Welch, light a candle. SAM FULLER/ THE ITHACAN
