March 8, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

WATCH: Instant Facul-Tea with Professor Naeem Inayatullah

  Abby Atkeson, Alisha Tamarchenko/The Ithacan
Sit down with Naeem Inayatullah, professor in the Department of Politics, as we discuss politics, teaching and world music in the amount of time it takes to heat up a cup of water for tea.
By The Ithacan
Published: March 7, 2018
