The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 14, 2018

Life & Culture

WATCH: Instant Facul-tea with Professor Rob Ross

  Eden Strachan, Alisha Tamarchenko/The Ithacan
Walk through the Museum of the Earth with Rob Ross, professor in the Department of Biology, as we discuss paleontology, teaching and fried potatoes in the amount of time it takes to heat up a cup of water for tea.
By The Ithacan
Published: March 14, 2018
