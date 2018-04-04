Life & Culture WATCH: Student solves mismatching sock problem with new sock company Julia Damesek, Jordan Gallant, Alisha Tamarchenko / The Ithacan Peter Pappalardo, a freshman cinema and photography major, talks about Prince + Pete, his family’s mix-and-match sock company. By The Ithacan Published: April 3, 2018 facebook twitter linkedin email Latest Articles WATCH: Student solves mismatching sock problem with new sock company By The Ithacan | Apr 3, 2018 Professor uses grant to conduct 360-degree camera research By Ryan King | Apr 3, 2018 Review: Crime anthology series captures complex characters By Jacqueline Borwick | Apr 3, 2018 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
Comments