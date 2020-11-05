Americans rally, protest and cast their votes

Rallies, protests and early–voting lines highlighted the weeks leading up to the 2020 general election. With voters able to send in their absentee ballots weeks ago and increased early voting in some states, many people cast their votes before Nov. 3. Voters in line during early voting expressed a desire to make sure their ballots were counted as soon as possible, anticipating a delay in results on election night and in the following days. There was no revelation in the early morning hours the days after Election Day — absentee ballots are still being counted, delaying the results of not only the presidential race but also Senate and House races and smaller local races. The Ithacan photographers documented the election on a local scale from their hometowns in Colorado, Vermont, New York and Washington, D.C.
Voters line up to cast their early votes on Halloween at the Camillus Fire Department in Camillus, New York. Ana Maniaci McGough/The Ithacan
Robin Katko (center, in American flag scarf) and supporters wave signs on a busy road in Camillus, New York, in support of her husband, John Katko, who is running for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New York’s 24th Congressional District. Ana Maniaci McGough/The Ithacan
Campaign signs line a sidewalk in Syracuse, New York. Ana Maniaci McGough/The Ithacan
Glasses fogged from the cold weather and her mask, Dawn Mason stands in line to vote inside the Barre City Auditorium in Barre, Vermont, on the morning of Nov. 3. When asked if the recent 4-inch snowfall would deter voters from coming to the polls that day, Mason said, “No, we’re all Vermonters.” Alyssa Beebe/The Ithacan
Sisters Tracy and Nancy Washburn from Elbert County, Colorado, attend the “Back the Blue Appreciation Cookout and Trump Caravan” on Oct. 16 in Elizabeth, Colorado. Alyssa Beebe/The Ithacan
Keith Schofield (not pictured) brought his tank, dubbed “The Big Gun,” to a Trump parade event Oct. 16 at Evans Park in Elizabeth, Colorado. Alyssa Beebe/The Ithacan
A child climbs on “The Big Gun” ahead of Election Day at a Trump parade event at Evans Park in Elizabeth, Colorado. Alyssa Beebe/The Ithacan
A homemade sign announces the start date of early voting for residents in Ithaca. Ash Bailot/The Ithacan
Hector Velez, resident of Newfield, New York, and sociology professor at Cornell University, stands in line to vote early Oct. 25 at the Ithaca City Hall. “Today’s election, for any thinking person, there is only one way to vote.” Ash Bailot/The Ithacan
John Hubbard, 75, has lived in Ithaca for 50 years. He chose to vote early because “it was a nice day,” and he wanted to make sure his vote was counted by Nov. 3. Ash Bailot/The Ithacan
Hauppauge and Smithtown residents stand in line to vote Nov. 3 in Hauppauge, New York. Lucas Cavanagh/The Ithacan
Hauppauge and Smithtown residents stand in a line wrapped around Hauppauge Middle School to cast their votes Nov. 3. Lucas Cavanagh/The Ithacan
Stores in Washington, D.C., board up their windows in anticipation of post-election violence. Lucia Coutermarsh/The Ithacan
Black Lives Matter protesters and spectators congregate in front of the White House on Election Day. Lucia Coutermarsh/The Ithacan
Black Lives Matter signs line the fence in front of the White House on Nov. 3. Lucia Coutermarsh/The Ithacan
A policeman on a bike and spectators observe the Black Lives Matter protesters in front of the White House on Nov 3. Lucia Coutermarsh/The Ithacan