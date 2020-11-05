Americans rally, protest and cast their votes

Rallies, protests and early–voting lines highlighted the weeks leading up to the 2020 general election. With voters able to send in their absentee ballots weeks ago and increased early voting in some states, many people cast their votes before Nov. 3. Voters in line during early voting expressed a desire to make sure their ballots were counted as soon as possible, anticipating a delay in results on election night and in the following days. There was no revelation in the early morning hours the days after Election Day — absentee ballots are still being counted, delaying the results of not only the presidential race but also Senate and House races and smaller local races. The Ithacan photographers documented the election on a local scale from their hometowns in Colorado, Vermont, New York and Washington, D.C.