Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 20, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Athletes pose for photo shoot for spring sports preview

 
Ithacan photo editors work with athletes to take photos for the spring sports preview being published in the Feb. 27 edition of The Ithacan.
By The Ithacan
Published: February 20, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Athletes pose for photo shoot for spring sports preview

Athletes pose for photo shoot for spring sports preview

By The Ithacan | Feb 20, 2020

Successful fundraising is built from shared passions

Successful fundraising is built from shared passions

By The Ithacan | Feb 20, 2020

Ithaca College students photograph Australian bushfires

Ithaca College students photograph Australian bushfires

By | Feb 20, 2020