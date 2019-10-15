The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 15, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Ballet and Books: Kids learn through dance

  ADRIANA DARCY/THE ITHACAN
Ithaca College and Cornell University students volunteer to teach local kids to dance and read at Southside Community Center.
By The Ithacan
Published: October 15, 2019

Latest Articles

Ballet and Books: Kids learn through dance

Ballet and Books: Kids learn through dance

By The Ithacan | Oct 15, 2019

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Performers of Color

‘The Brown Girl Chronicles’- Performers of Color

By The Ithacan | Oct 14, 2019

Club swim team succeeds at second-ever home invitational

Club swim team succeeds at second-ever home invitational

By | Oct 10, 2019