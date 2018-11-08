Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 8, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Behind The Scenes: Winter Sports Preview 2018

  Alisha Tamarchenko, Sydney Matzko/The Ithacan
Take a look behind the scenes at The Ithacan's process photographing and producing the 2018 winter sports preview.
By The Ithacan
Published: November 8, 2018

Latest Articles

Behind The Scenes: Winter Sports Preview 2018

Behind The Scenes: Winter Sports Preview 2018

By The Ithacan | Nov 8, 2018

BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting

BREAKING: No IC students involved in California shooting

By , | Nov 8, 2018

Makeup fans blush, beat and blog on social media sites

Makeup fans blush, beat and blog on social media sites

By , | Nov 8, 2018

Comments