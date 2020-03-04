Advertisement
The Ithacan

March 4, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Cookie taste test

 
We had three of the editors of The Ithacan come in and try three different types of cookies from Subway, Panera Bread, and Insomnia Cookies.
By The Ithacan
Published: March 4, 2020

