Costumes, candy and COVID-19: Halloween festivities adapt to the pandemic

Halloween is usually the time of year that brings people together to dress up and go door to door at strangers’ houses. Kids dressed in an array of costumes walk around their neighborhoods digging through candy baskets to find the last full-size Snickers bar. This year, Halloween took a different form because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the usual face-to-face interactions between kids and their neighbors, people were forced to come up with creative ways to deliver candy, whether that be in individually packaged bags or a handmade candy chute. Other socially distant and outdoor activities took place, like pumpkin carving, scarecrow making and trunk or treats. All across the country, people created new ways of celebrating Halloween to ensure safety while still having fun. The Ithacan photographers captured the different ways people celebrated this year in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York state, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.