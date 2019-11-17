Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 17, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Full Cortaca postgame press conference

  Nick Macaluso/the Ithacan
Full post game press conference from the 2019 Cortaca Jug.
By The Ithacan
Published: November 17, 2019

Latest Articles

Full Cortaca postgame press conference

Full Cortaca postgame press conference

By The Ithacan | Nov 17, 2019

Defending the Jug: photos from the 61st Annual Cortaca Jug game

Defending the Jug: photos from the 61st Annual Cortaca Jug game

By The Ithacan | Nov 16, 2019

Coaches and players discuss Cortaca Jug game at postgame press conference

Coaches and players discuss Cortaca Jug game at postgame press conference

By | Nov 16, 2019