Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 3, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

HiFashion Studios: it’s all fun and games

  Adriana Darcy/The Ithacan
HiFashion Studios presents its Fall 2018 fashion show with looks inspired by board games.
By The Ithacan
Published: December 3, 2018

Latest Articles

HiFashion Studios: it’s all fun and games

HiFashion Studios: it’s all fun and games

By The Ithacan | Dec 3, 2018

Review: Struggling family’s story told with grace

Review: Struggling family’s story told with grace

By | Dec 2, 2018

Review: “Wreck-it Ralph” sequel expands on internet universe

Review: “Wreck-it Ralph” sequel expands on internet universe

By | Dec 2, 2018

Comments