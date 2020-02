This week hosts Kaitlin Maniscalco and Gabby Laccona talk to Cameryn Nichols from the IC gymnastics team. Cameryn is a first year student and the first all-around Ithaca College gymnast since 2016. She posted a 37.4 score in the Brockport Tri-Meet meet on January 18.

They talk about Cameryn’s high school career competing in high school gymnastics, club gymnastics and track and field all at the same time, Cameryn’s sister at IC, and ask about pre-meet and pre-event routines.