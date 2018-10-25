Advertisement
October 24, 2018

Multimedia

#ICHowItWorks: Overnight Library Shifts

  Rachael Geary/The Ithacan
Take a look behind the scenes at student employees who work late-night shifts at the Ithaca College Library, which is open 24 hours on weekdays.
By The Ithacan
Published: October 24, 2018
