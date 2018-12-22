Advertisement
'In My Own Words'- Evaluating the N-Word

By The Ithacan
Published: December 22, 2018

 

On Dec. 11 the college held a forum to discuss a video of an Ithaca College student using the n-word circulating around Twitter. The college condemned the video after students demanded to hear a response and facilitated the community gathering to discuss steps the community can take to change the social and moral climate at the college among students.

In this episode on In My Own Words, Glenn Epps speaks with journalism student Sobeida Rosa and host of Ithacan Podcast ‘We Need To Talk’ Sophia Adamucci about the use of the N-Word and the conversation that needs to happen in communities in order to come to a conclusion about the future of the word’s use. The three also discuss the community forum and solutions proposed by students.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words” episode, please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

