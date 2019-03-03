Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 2, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Inside Ithaca: Cinemapolis

  Rachael Geary, Hank Huhnke, Nicholas Macaluso/The Ithacan
Cinemapolis has been providing access to contemporary art films since 1986, and since then it has grown to be a staple establishment in the Ithaca community.
By The Ithacan
Published: March 2, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Inside Ithaca: Cinemapolis

Inside Ithaca: Cinemapolis

By The Ithacan | Mar 2, 2019

Women’s basketball beats SUNY Poly to advance in NCAA tournament

Women’s basketball beats SUNY Poly to advance in NCAA tournament

By | Mar 2, 2019

Women’s lacrosse dominates in season opener against Nazareth

Women’s lacrosse dominates in season opener against Nazareth

By | Mar 2, 2019

Comments