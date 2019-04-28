Multimedia Inside Ithaca: State Theatre of Ithaca Ben DiNoia, Rachael Geary, Hank Huhnke/The Ithacan The State Theatre of Ithaca has provided the Ithaca community with a wide range of performances in its unique gothic art space. By The Ithacan Published: April 28, 2019 facebook twitter linkedin email Latest Articles Inside Ithaca: State Theatre of Ithaca By The Ithacan | Apr 28, 2019 Review: Logic’s captivating novel is full of saturated nuance By James Baratta | Apr 28, 2019 Review: “La Llorona” is cursed By Tyler Obropta | Apr 28, 2019 Tell your friends facebook twitter linkedin email Comments
Comments