Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 28, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

Inside Ithaca: State Theatre of Ithaca

  Ben DiNoia, Rachael Geary, Hank Huhnke/The Ithacan
The State Theatre of Ithaca has provided the Ithaca community with a wide range of performances in its unique gothic art space.
By The Ithacan
Published: April 28, 2019

Latest Articles

Inside Ithaca: State Theatre of Ithaca

Inside Ithaca: State Theatre of Ithaca

By The Ithacan | Apr 28, 2019

Review: Logic’s captivating novel is full of saturated nuance

Review: Logic’s captivating novel is full of saturated nuance

By | Apr 28, 2019

Review: “La Llorona” is cursed

Review: “La Llorona” is cursed

By | Apr 28, 2019

Comments